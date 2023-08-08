Madeira UK has added embroidery scissors suitable for left handers to its accessory range. The 8” serrated shears have reverse blades so the cutting line can be seen more clearly, making for greater accuracy.
Related Posts
Enter the Music on the Marr T-shirt design competition
January 8, 2020
Small business growth ‘hit by rising costs and inflation’
August 23, 2022
Competition authorities tackle supply chain price hikes
February 21, 2022
Recent Posts
-
- New left-handed scissors from MadeiraAug 8, 2023 | News Hub, Products News
-
- New president for Bella + CanvasAug 7, 2023 | News Hub, People in the News
- Running for goodAug 7, 2023 | Industry News, News Hub