Vastex International has introduced its latest E-2000 Series LED exposure units offering tight screen-to-film contact in as little as four to six seconds.

Featuring a more powerful vacuum pump, the new E2-2536 and E2-5236 models are designed to produce high resolution half-tones and crisp detail on the most intricate graphics, explained Vastex.

The E2-2536, which can expose screens up to 63x91cm, achieves tight screen-to-film contact in four seconds, while the E2-5236, which accommodates one screen up to 132x91cm or two screens with outside dimensions up to 63x91cm, achieves tight screen-to-film contact in six seconds.