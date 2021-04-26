The Kornit Atlas MAX will be available from June, with an upgrade to the Kornit Atlas systems available during the first quarter of 2022 and further announcements concerning the Kornit Presto systems expected; however, an upgrade for the Kornit Avalanche systems will not be available.

“We plan to roll out the MAX technology to additional lucrative market segments, such as team sports, athleisure, diverse categories of fashion and home décor applications,” explained Omer Kulka, CMO of Kornit Digital.

“Kornit innovation arrives at just the right moment to match supply to demand – demand that requires freedom of design for self-expression, quality and sustainable practices, and supply that expands on-demand capabilities enabling the direct-to-consumer vision.”

In addition, Kornit has launched its ActiveLoad Automation technology, a new robotic system designed to “significantly ease the burden of manual and labour-intensive media handling in the textile decoration industry — this increases total output per shift, while ensuring minimal downtime and exceptional reliability”.

“The new patent pending ActiveLoad Automation technology ensures continuous production and consistency, while decreasing human error and fatigue, regardless of employee experience and training, for ultimate results and best operational efficiency.”

“There’s a growing realisation and acceptance that on-demand production is the answer to meet the demands of today’s consumer,” added Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital.

“Kornit’s MAX technology defines the future of on-demand, sustainable textile production, and the future is here now. MAX offers a rare sustainable symbiosis, more creativity, less waste.

“I am excited to experience what’s possible once the collective brilliance of our industry begins to create digitally, without limits — a world of opportunity awaits us.”

