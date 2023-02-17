Don’t panic. The truth is that you are probably already doing some or all of the above, but perhaps not in a “recognised” or, at times, repeatable or profitable way. The reason I am writing this is because Images asked me to share my experience.

At DTB, we found that after the pandemic the rules had changed. We had dismantled the business and put the pieces in a box to ride out the storm – and when we came to take them out and put them back together we realised some pieces were missing and others no longer fitted where they used to.