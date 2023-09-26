Personalised uniform and workwear specialist The Uniform Room is preparing for further growth with a move to larger premises.

The West Midlands-based company has more than doubled its space with the relocation from Cradley Heath to Kingswinford at the beginning of September. It currently has nine members of staff and intends to employ another two by the end of the year – one to work in the embroidery department and the other within marketing.

“We are also looking to bring on another two 6-head embroidery machines meaning we will then have a total of 36 heads,” said managing director Jordan Crumpton.

“The new space will give us the space we need now and is flexible enough for us to add a mezzanine in the future to take the total space to over 9,000 ft²,” he added.

The Uniform Room supplies clothing to a number of sectors, including construction, beauty, healthcare and catering. It counts the NHS, Coca-Cola and the BBC among its customers.

www.theuniformroom.co.uk