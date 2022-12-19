Companies in the garment decoration sector are being urged to start planning for next Christmas with a new guide about how to adopt digital technology.

The free downloadable guide highlights how digital technology can help businesses during the busiest times, whether the run-up to Christmas or Back To School in the summer.

It has been produced by Made Smarter, a collaboration between the UK government and industry to support the adoption of digital technologies.

With the title of “Is digital technology the key to success during busy periods such as Christmas?”, it aims to demystify digitalisation and drive technology adoption.

It includes topics such as how digital tools can help plan production and capacity, oversee and manage the workforce, forecast demand and inventory needs, manage stock levels and optimise picking, and automate the packaging process.

The guide also has case studies of Made Smarter-supported manufacturers who are reaping the benefits of investing in technology which is helping them cope with increasing demand during busy periods.

Donna Edwards, programme director for Made Smarter’s North West adoption programme, said: “The festive period is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for many manufacturers who will also be experiencing tough conditions amid increased energy and materials prices, and supply chain and labour challenges.

“Thankfully, there are numerous technologies you can employ to prepare yourself for the seasonal surge, remain competitive, and set yourself up for success all year round.

“For manufacturers the Christmas rush will highlight bottlenecks and other issues with their processes. The Made Smarter team can work with them to identify potential solutions to these challenges and support them to develop an implementation plan to ensure success in 2023.”

Made Smarter helps manufacturers by providing them with specialist advice and a “digital roadmap” to help them select the right approach, level of investment and tools for their business.

It has been extended from the north-west to the west of England, the East Midlands, the north-east, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the West Midlands.

Click here to download the free guide.

