Dae Ha UK introduced a new HTV product at the end of September that offers shine and high-build for decorators.

Dae Ha Gloss Metalluxe is a brand-new 600-micron metallic PU heat transfer film with a solid PU base and a shiny surface.

“The PU layer holds its high-build shape well and keeps the glossy shine after application,” says the UK distributor. “With an adhesive backing, Gloss Metalluxe has precise cutting, weeding and easy application.

Its high-build flex and glossy finish ensures a “luxurious look”, added the company, which it says makes it ideal for logo patches and accent designs.

It’s in black, silver and gold, and additional metallic colours are available on request.

“If customers are looking to make their designs stand out from the rest with a stunning shine, Gloss Metalluxe is a fabulous product to work with!” Dae Ha UK added.