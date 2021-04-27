Fespa is set to host a series of live virtual events aimed at helping printers plan effectively for their business recovery.

Each Fespa Innovations and Trends (FIT) event will be themed around a particular area of technology and applications in the print industry, enabling visitors to engage with new products and explore trends.

The first two events in the series will take place in May and June 2021, and will focus on wide-format and printed clothing respectively.

Each FIT event will feature a minimum of 16 exhibitors presenting its products and solutions, and visitors will have open access to virtual demonstrations, exhibitor insight and Q&A sessions – they’re free to attend for visitors, but numbers are capped to “manage the quality of the interactive experience for printers and suppliers alike”.

Held from 26-27 May, the first event will focus on wide-format graphics and the evolving printed décor market, showcasing innovations from a range of leading technology, software and substrate suppliers, including Kornit Digital, Mimaki and PrintFactory.

For a detailed FIT: Wide-format Graphics & Décor event programme and to register as a visitor, visit imagesmag.uk/FIT-wide-format

The second FIT event on printed clothing will be held from 9-10 June, and will focus on the textile printing and garment decoration sector, covering direct-to-garment (DTG), screen printing, software and materials. Exhibitors will include B-Flex, Kornit Digital, Polyprint, PrintFactory, Roland DG, ROQ, Lotus Holland, Melco, Pigment.Inc and Vastex International.

For a detailed FIT: Printed Clothing event programme and to register as a visitor, visit imagesmag.uk/FIT-printed clothing

“Spring is here, and businesses are increasingly focused on their plans for re-invigoration after this hugely challenging year,” commented Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa.

“To plan investments and make informed decisions, printers need to be able to see new products, discover technological developments, and access expert advice on products, applications and avenues for diversification and development.

“Speaking to printers across our communities it’s clear that – while their strong preference is to do all of this in a live event setting – there’s a pressing need to access information in a time-efficient way. They want the opportunity to ask questions, take advice, interact with suppliers and nurture relationships with like-minded entrepreneurs.

“By launching the FIT series of virtual events, we’re supporting our community in the most effective way available until we can meet in the real world again at a Fespa live exhibition.”

www.fespa.com