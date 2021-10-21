Christophe Aussenac has committed to pushing for more environmental responsibility in the screen and digital print industry after becoming president of trade association Fespa.

He was inaugurated as Fespa’s 18th president for the next three years at an assembly of Fespa’s national associations that took place during Fespa Global Print Expo 2021 in Amsterdam this month.

Christophe replaces outgoing president Christian Duyckaerts, who he has been supporting as vice president since 2017.

Christophe has been a Fespa board member since 2014 and also leads Fespa France. He has been a driving force in the establishment of Fespa’s Southern European Congress and is a vocal advocate for improved sustainability in speciality printing.

He is a founding director of Lyon-based ATC (Autorise Toute Creativité), which he established with his business partner in 1991. The company employs 60 people and provides a range of interior and outdoor signage, graphics, display and point-of-sale (POS) services to corporate and agency clients.

Christophe said: “Assuming the presidency during Fespa’s first live event since 2019 is a proud and emotional moment after such an extraordinary period in our professional and personal lives.

“As a speciality printer myself, I believe that Fespa has a vital role to play in supporting our global community to continue to evolve, innovate and rise to the challenges and opportunities that face us, in particular the imperative to place more emphasis on environmental responsibility.

“This is a critical time for our members. The prolonged global pandemic has put multiple pressures on print businesses, and owners are now re-building and re-imagining their future, with a stronger focus than ever on topics like production efficiency, diversification and automation.

“Looking ahead to 2022, we hope for the successful resumption of all our global Fespa events, and to being able to re-engage with all members of our community in the real world.”

Christian has been appointed Fespa’s Asia ambassador and also returns to the general duties of a Fespa board member alongside his active involvement with Fespa in Belgium.

Other Fespa board members include UK representative Lascelle Barrow, who is co-founder and managing director of POS and outdoor media print manufacturer Augustus Martin.

The newest members of the board are Alberto Masserdotti, founder of the Masserdotti group in Italy, and Wouter Van As, commercial director of Van As in The Netherlands. Long-standing board members Anders Nilsson and Enrico Steijn stepped down.

The Fespa board now brings together direct print and visual communications expertise across sectors and applications including promotional graphics, conventional and digital signage, retail interiors, labels, industrial print, interior décor, textile print and garments.

fespa.com