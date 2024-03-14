Fespa has confirmed that there will be three new features at the show taking place in Amsterdam on 19-22 March.

Digital Signage Lounge, Personalise Make Wear and the Sportswear Pro Conference are being held along with the returning Personalise Experience Conference, World Wrap Masters, Sustainability Spotlight and Club Fespa Lounge.

Personalise Make Wear is a smart factory that will demonstrate the end-to-end production of personalised sportswear garments across four workflows:

Direct-to-garment production of polyester training tops, using print and software solutions from Antigro and Kornit.

Roll-to-roll production of yoga pants, using design, print and finishing solutions from Antigro, Caldera, Antigro, Greentex, MS Group, Coldenhove, Kleiverik, Tajima and Dekken.

Direct-to-object printing on water bottles, using solutions from InkCups.

Direct-to-film transfers for sweatpants, using design, print and finishing solutions from Antigro and Stahls’.

Visitors will be able to attend guided end-to-end production tours of the workflows and daily catwalk runway shows.

In addition, Fespa’s textile ambassador Debbie McKeegan will host fireside chats on topics such as The Smart Factory and Customisation Technology Explored; How to Implement Sustainable Manufacturing at any Scale; Personalised Production – Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions; and The Market Shifts and Technologies Driving Print Workflow Automation.

Industry knowledge

Digital Signage Lounge is a networking hub for visitors that want to explore the business opportunities associated with digital signage, while the Sportwear Pro conference, which is taking place on 21 March, will be dedicated to manufacturing, production and circularity across the sportswear supply chain.

Michael Ryan, head of Fespa Global Print Expo, commented: “By attending our features, visitors are guaranteed to enhance their industry knowledge, learn about the latest industry trends and be inspired by other printers and visual communicators.

“Our brand-new Digital Signage Lounge and Personalise Make Wear features are set to be insightful and impactful, while our popular Sustainability Spotlight and World Wrap Masters events will be enjoyed by first-time and returning visitors alike.

“Additionally, our Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro conference programmes will give visitors even more of an opportunity to learn, network and maximise their business growth. This year, there’s truly something for everyone and we can’t wait to share the experience with visitors.”

