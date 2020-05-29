Facebook has introduced a new online platform to help small businesses sell their products online.

Facebook Shops enables sellers to set up a single online store and connect with customers for free.

Small businesses can choose the products they want to feature on their online store, as well as customise the look of their shop with a cover image and accent colours.

Customers will be able to find a Facebook Shop via a business’ Facebook page or Instagram profile, and will be able to browse the shop’s full collection, save products and place an order.

If they have any questions or need support, customers will also be able to message the business through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Instagram direct message.

Facebook Shops is currently rolling out, and so is expected to be more widely available in the coming months.

www.about.fb.com