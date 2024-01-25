The organisers of Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) 2024 have revealed visitors will be able to see first-time exhibitors at the show.

Taking place at the end of February at the Birmingham NEC, the signage and digital printing show will include UK Feather Flags. Visitors will be able to see the company’s new line of eco fabric exhibition display solutions.

Director Josh Candy said: “The event’s reputation as a hub for signage, print, display, and design makes it an ideal platform for us to expand our market reach.”

Also new to the show is BestSub, which will be showing its latest engraving machine, craft heat presses, Otter direct-to-film (DTF) system, and a comprehensive selection of craft supplies, materials, and tools.

SDUK, which is co-located with Printwear & Promotion Live!, is taking place on 25-27 February 2024 at the NEC in Birmingham. Check out our upcoming February issue for our preview of the two shows.

www.signuk.com