Printwear & Promotion Live! (P&P Live!) has revealed that two companies will be exhibiting at the show for the first time.

Kit Builder, which supplies 3D customisation software, and garment supplier T&F Sports Apparel, will both be at the garment decoration trade show in February 2024.

“It’s great to be able to meet so many people in the industry and spread the word about Kit Builder to new audiences,” said Kit Builder founder Michael Britton.

“While P&P Live! is a local show for us, it’s also a national meeting point for the industry. It’s great to build connections and relationships within the local industry, as well as meeting new people from further afield.”

Miranda Scott, head of design at T&F Sports Apparel, explained: “Due to our success and recent expansion, we are now at a position where we can take on new customers. We wanted to exhibit at the show to meet and connect with new customers across different industries, showcase our product across fashion, sportswear, workwear and accessories and discuss the different ways we can help them with their bespoke merchandise requirements.”

Alongside these new exhibitors, visitors will be able to see some big names returning to the show after a break: these include PenCarrie, Result Clothing, Roland DG and Adelco.

P&P Live! and co-located show Sign & Digital take place at the NEC Birmingham on 25-27 February 2024.

