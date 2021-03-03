Promotional products supplier Listawood has opened a new production site in The Netherlands.

The company said it has opened the new facility “to support the rapidly growing demand for its products within the European Union”.

Alex Turner, managing director of Listawood, commented: “We don’t want to stand still – our strategy is to deliver innovation in the promotional drinkware market; presenting a stream of new processes and product ideas to supplement our comprehensive range of bestselling drinkware lines.”

