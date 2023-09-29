Streetwear brand DoomsdayCo is back in business after independent clothing label High Dive Apparel purchased its assets from administrators.

DoomsdayCo founder Corey Smith-Wilkes made the announcement on Instagram on 18 August. In a heartfelt post he said: “To all those who messaged about the next venture, there won’t be one. Doomsday is back better than ever before. If you want to show your support, now’s the time. I’d appreciate it more than you guys can imagine.

“To all those who still feel wronged or are unsatisfied by this I urge you to send me a message, Let’s figure this out.”

New owner and High Dive Apparel founder Jamie Norton said he felt the brand was so strong he could help. “So I made an offer to Corey to get this done together and put an offer to the administrators and by the end of June it had gone through and we now owned all Doomsday’s assets and branding,” he said in a statement on the Doomsday website and on both companies’ Instagram accounts.

Jamie is heading up the business side, while Corey focuses on art and design.

Corey had been forced to call in liquidators in June. Increased shipping costs following Brexit and a decline in the effectiveness of targeted online marketing campaigns both played a role in the demise of the company, according to the joint administrators’ report.

For now Doomsday is focusing on a limited clothing range, including t-shirts, hoodies, headwear and accessories, but hopes to expand this over the coming months.

www.doomsdayco.com