Gildan Activewear has published its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting the company’s performance against key targets in 2022.

It shows the company reduced its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 10.9%, and its water intensity by 18.4% (compared to 2018), and that it sourced 21.7% of its cotton supply from verified US-grown cotton suppliers (USCTP) and Better Cotton.

The report also states that Gildan achieved 30.3% gender parity in the collective group representing director-level and above employees (up from 26.7% in 2021); that the company included sustainability-linked terms in its existing $1 billion revolving credit facility and that it contributed $1.1 million to community initiatives.

“Looking back at 2022, I am pleased with our continued commitment to ESG across our operations and our enhanced processes and cross-functional collaboration and accountability,” says Gildan president and CEO Glenn J Chamandy.

“ESG is one of the three core pillars of our Gildan Sustainable Growth (GSG) business strategy, and as we continue our journey towards achieving our 2030 ESG targets, we are committed to delivering and reporting on our progress.”

This latest report from Gildan marks 19 years of public ESG disclosures and the first year of the company’s Next Generation ESG strategy.

The clothing manufacturer was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 10th year running in 2022 and has been named one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate citizens and one of the World’s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, by Corporate Knights.

www.gildan.com