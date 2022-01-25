A new entry-level transfer paper printer has been introduced by TheMagicTouch (TMT) in collaboration with manufacturer Oki.

The TMT/Oki C650 is described as a robust, high-performance A4 CMYK printer with a space-saving design that gives it the smallest footprint of any high-speed colour laser/LED printer.

It is equipped with Oki’s latest polyester-based “low melt” toner and new “instant-on” power-saving fuser technology. It is said to be the most compatible A4 printer for transfer applications on the market today.

It is enhanced by new SpaceControl Basic+ print utility (RIP) software with “pre-set” media settings including A4XL for selected 216x420mm transfers, making the printing of all 10 different transfer papers easily managed and consistent.

The new printer features separate toners and drums to maximise usage of all consumables.

As with all previous TMT/Oki printer models, it is available with a three-year on-site warranty.

Jim Nicol, managing director of TheMagicTouch, said: “The new toner composition delivers transfer durability on cotton and mixed fabrics beyond all expectations in terms of vibrant colour and wash durability.

“This is the perfect printer to enable those experienced in sublimation to cross over, enabling them to full-colour-transfer-print to cotton and for less than £1,000 including VAT.”

TheMagicTouch supplies the transfer papers as well as a host of other synthetic media products which can be printed directly using the new printer.

These include wristbands, luggage tags, ID cards, window stickers, synthetic media, business cards and adhesive vinyls for both indoor and outdoor use.

TheMagicTouch toner-based transfer technology has continued to grow in popularity due to the increasing range of products that can be decorated in full colour quickly and cost effectively.

www.themagictouch.co.uk