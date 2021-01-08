Avient Corporation has introduced its new Zodiac Taurus non-PVC screen printing inks.

The new products are the third offering in the company’s Zodiac collection of eco-conscious screen printing inks, which include silicone and water-based inks.

“Comprised of a combination of bases, additives, pigments, ready-for-use colours and special-effect inks,” explained Avient, “the Zodiac Taurus family of non-PVC ink solutions delivers the convenience and printability of traditional plastisol ink systems”.

Tito Echiburu, general manager of Avient speciality inks, commented: “We are thrilled to introduce the next addition to our Zodiac line of eco-conscious inks. The entire range was developed to offer our customers an easy way to convert to non-PVC technology.”

Learn how to create high-build prints in the Avient Wilflex ink step-by-step with screen printing experts Mad Specials, as featured in our January issue at imagesmag.uk/Avient-MadSpecials.

