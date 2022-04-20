New dates have been announced for The Promotional Showcase in 2022, bringing together suppliers and distributors around England and Wales.

Featuring around 24 suppliers of clothing and other products, the exhibitions are due to visit Cardiff, Cardiff, Brighton, High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, Leicester, Elstree in Hertfordshire, and London.

Originally announced in December, the schedule has been revised:

11 May: Holiday Inn Cardiff North, Cardiff

18 May: Holiday Inn Rotherham-Sheffield, South Yorkshire

19 May: Hilton Leicester, Leicester

19 October: Adams Park Conference Centre, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

20 October: Hilton Brighton Metropole, Brighton

The dates for the Promotional Showcase & Friends remain the same:

8 June: Village Hotel London Watford, Elstree

6 July: Thames river cruise, London (by invitation only)

Now in its 23rd year, The Promotional Showcase events are open to business owners, directors, managers, internal sales and admin staff, offering anyone involved in sourcing promotional merchandise a chance to meet suppliers committed to providing support to distributors.

Visitor registration is now open at https://promotional-showcase2022.eventreference.com.

www.promotional-showcase.co.uk