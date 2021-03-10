CorelDraw has launched its new CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021.

Now available for Windows, Mac, web, iPad and other mobile devices, the new graphic design software offers vector illustration, layout and typography, photo editing and more, and is designed to simplify complex workflows and give designers total control over how they create their work.

The CorelDraw.app is now touch-optimised and available as an all-new iPad app, making it even easier to design on-the-go, while also letting you review and annotate shared design files from anywhere, from virtually any device, explains CorelDraw.

A new CorelDraw.app for Microsoft Teams is also now available exclusively with CorelDraw.app Enterprise, part of the CorelDraw Business & Enterprise offering – this requires a Microsoft 365 corporate user account, enabling users to create new designs, view and edit design files, and collaboratively review designs with team members right inside Teams channels.

Other updated features in CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 include a new dashboard in both CorelDraw 2021 and the CorelDraw.app, which acts as a collaboration hub containing all design files in the cloud, enabling users to display a preview, project status, and the number of comments and team members.

Reviewers and approvers can also now comment on and annotate a document in CorelDraw.app, with instant feedback appearing in the designer’s working file in the CorelDraw 2021 application on their Windows or Mac system.

Other new features include: Multipage View, a Pages docker/inspector listing all pages in a design with a new thumbnail grid view; and a Multi-asset Export tool offering a flexible range of options for outputting pages and objects, plus a customised list of assets to export.

A new Perspective Drawing tool is also included enabling users to draw objects or illustrated scenes in perspective, faster and easier than ever, says CorelDraw. The software also offers enhanced guidelines, and a new ‘Snap to Self’ tool for users to “quickly and precisely move and transform design elements with the new ability to turn snapping behaviours on and off”.

CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 has extended its language support to 16 languages, including a new Swedish version.

The Corel Photo-Paint 2021 photo editing platform also has additional new features, including a new Adjustments docker/inspector with new tool, Replace Colours, which allows users to make targeted and polished edits to an image’s hue, saturation, and lightness. Both Corel Photo-Paint 2021 and CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 also now include High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) support for photos captured on iPhones.

The CorelDraw product line-up for 2021 also includes the new CorelDraw Essentials 2021 and CorelDraw Standard 2021, “offering creative consumers and home businesses powerful, cost-effective solutions tailored specifically to their needs”.

“The way we work has changed faster than anyone could imagine, and CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 is meeting this need head on,” commented John Falsetto, senior director of products, graphics and productivity at CorelDraw.

“At a time when it’s never been more challenging and important to stay connected, our collaboration tools enable teams to share inspiration and feedback in real time, whether they’re across town or across the globe.

“By re-examining users’ workflows and making extensive enhancements across the suite, we’re helping designers take their projects from ideation to final output, faster.”

Visit the CorelDraw website for more information and to download free trials.

www.coreldraw.com