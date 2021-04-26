Vastex International has introduced a new cooling device for conveyor dryers.

The Conveyor Air Bar is designed to speed up the cooling of screen printed and inkjet-printed garments, as well as caps, insulated beverage holders, umbrellas and hard goods, on exiting a conveyor dryer’s heating chamber.

Adjustable in both height and width, the Conveyor Air Bar contains tightly-spaced mini fans that provide airflow across the printed item, and is angled outward to avoid blowing cool air into the heating chamber.

“The new Conveyor Air Bar is a simple way to increase productivity of any shop by rapidly cooling and hardening hot ink that is soft or tacky, making printed garments and hard goods easy to fold or package,” explained Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex.

The Conveyor Air Bar comes in two models: model CAB-30 and model CAB-54.

Model CAB-30 has five fans, and adjusts to fit any Vastex dryer with a 76cm wide belt or another brand of dryer with an exterior conveyor width of 84 to 99cm; a CAB-30-240 model is available for 240V systems.

Model CAB-54 has nine fans, and adjusts to fit any Vastex dryer with a 137cm wide belt, or another brand of dryer with an exterior conveyor width of 144 to 160cm; a CAB-54-240 model is also available for 240V systems.

