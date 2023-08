The latest release from Scott Fresener makes colour separations easier to achieve in Adobe Photoshop.

T-Seps 4.0 is an automated plug-in that creates colour separations for T-shirt screen printing. The program works in all CC versions of Photoshop on a Windows/PC or Mac including the newer Mac Silicon processors.

It creates separations for simulated process colour, index colour and CMYK process colour.

www.t-seps.com