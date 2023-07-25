Alexandra has launched a new chef collection as part of its Eco Range.

The collection features slimline trousers and two jacket styles, made with OEKO Tex certified fabric in a polyester Tencel blend.

Tencel has moisture-absorbing properties, so it wicks moisture away from the body, helping keep the wearer cool, no matter what the temperature in the kitchen. This also means the surface of the fabric stays drier, inhibiting any bacterial growth.

“It was important for us to create a chef-wear range that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but functional and comfortable for the wearer in their working environment. This new eco range achieves on all points, says Alexandra Design Director Clare Du Mughn.

“The range looks modern and stylish with the slimmed silhouette, and has ease of function with the new fastening, but most importantly, it’s comfortable for the wearer.”

Available in a variety of sizes and designed to fit both men and women, the jacket is available in three colours and the trousers in two.

The new collection complements the company’s existing hospitality range.

