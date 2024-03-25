The Professional Clothing Industry Association (PCIAW) announced in February that Ed Grigg had been elected by the board to become its new chairman.

Ed, who is the managing director of Incorporatewear, replaces John Miln, who is scheduled to retire in April.

“Having been on the PCIAW board since the association was founded in 2018, Ed Grigg has an unrivalled understanding of the association and its goals to support members and grow the network,” said the association.

“Possessing a clear vision for PCIAW’s future based on generating value for members and creating education and collaborative opportunities for the industry, the new chairman will leverage his 30 years of experience in textiles and professional clothing to ensure the organisation remains relevant to industry needs.”

Ed said: “It’s a great honour to become the new chairman of PCIAW. Having been one of the founding non-executive directors of the association, I have seen the progression and year-on-year improvements in the events and in the membership value over recent years.

“I would like to sincerely thank the outgoing chair John Miln for his leadership and guidance over the last few years. I aim to continue to support the team led by Yvette Ashby and Declan Osborn as we continue on our journey of providing the best possible value for the members and to continue to strive for a louder voice for our amazing industry.”

The PCIAW also took the opportunity to bid a fond farewell to John Miln, who has been the chairman since it was founded.

“John has been and will continue to be an inspiration to PCIAW. He was awarded the PCIAW Lifetime Achievement Award in Porto, 2023, and all the association’s staff and members wish him well as he enjoys his retirement.”

John commented: “It has been a great privilege to work with the PCIAW for the past six years, helping to build a new organisation dedicated to advocating for professional clothing, an underrepresented part of the textile industry, to which I have committed six decades of my life.

“It is now time to pass the mantle and for Mr Grigg to take the association to the next level and continue to build its reach and influence around the world. Ed has been a fantastic member of the board and I believe the association is in safe hands under his leadership.”

One of Ed’s first duties will be to recruit non-executive board members. The association is actively looking for members in the footwear industry, professional clothing brands, and international suppliers to join the board.

www.pciaw.org