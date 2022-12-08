Embroidery machine manufacturer Tajima Group has unveiled new branding for its software business formed from the acquisition of Pulse Microsystems.

Drawing on the same shade of green in the group’s logo, Tajima Software Solutions’ new branding is being rolled out across the business. It will also be used for Tajima Software by its distributors such as AJS in the UK.

The company’s workflow and personalisation automation software is designed for embroidery, print, and engraving, enabling the automation of on-demand and personalised decoration of products of all types using any brand of machine.

Tajima Software Solutions has been formed after Tajima Group’s acquisition in October of Pulse Microsystems which had been its software and technology partner for 20 years.

The new business, trading as Tajima Software, is headed by managing director Tas Tsonis along with Brian Goldberg and Claude Vlandis who made up Pulse Microsystems’ management team.

The new branding will support Tajima Software’s plans for new developments in providing innovative complete solutions for garment decorators.

www.tajimasoftware.com

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk