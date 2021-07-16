Leading supplier GS UK is to roll out contemporary new corporate branding alongside an overhaul of its website.

The new logo features the colours of red and blue that have been part of the GS UK brand for many years but presented with a more modern design.

The branding will be rolled out over the next two months and is expected to be fully in place in time for the Promotion & Branding roadshows that GS UK is hosting in September and October.

To coincide with the new logo, GS UK is completely redesigning its website, making it easier to navigate around the various products and services the company offers. The new-look site will continue to be at gs-uk.com.

It supplies Merlin and Brother embroidery machines, Brother direct-to-garment printers, Gunold embroidery supplies, CadCam laser cutters and an in-house laser cutting service.

The new branding and website follow the acquisition of GS UK by two business consultants from Belgium, Robert De Regge and his son Ruben, in 2019.

In a statement, the company said: “The arrival of Covid has meant some alterations to certain areas of the business but the initial plan of a full company rebrand is now coming to completion.

“Having been a supplier to the UK textile industry for over 30 years, the new company imagery incorporates the red and blue colours that have been a long-standing feature of the GS brand whilst introducing a new contemporary design.”

gs-uk.com