New Beechfield headwear styles for Autumn/Winter 2021
Three new Beechfield Original Headwear knitted beanie hats for autumn/winter 2021
Beechfield’s new Autumn/Winter 2021 headwear collection includes a total of 25 new, diverse styles with an emphasis on long-lasting wearability and eco-conscious sustainability
New Organic Beanies
Based on the classic design of the Beechfield Original Headwear® B45, the new B45N Organic Cotton Original Cuffed Beanie is naturally sustainable and biodegradable and its breathable fabric is itch-free and cool to the skin.

The new B52N Organic Cotton Waffle Beanie is soft, comfortable, and also skin friendly, with a double layered design featuring an easy to decorate turn up cuff and a snug unisex fit.

Complementing the existing Snowstar® collection, the B450N Organic Cotton Snowstar Beanie, in a double-layer, breathable organic cotton knit, is warm in winter and cool in spring.  With its classic colour palette and self-coloured pom pom, this is a perfect headwear style for any multi-seasonal wardrobe.

All new Organic headwear styles are manufactured from 100% organically-sourced Control Union Certified cotton.

B45N Organic Cotton Original Cuffed Beanie – naturally sustainable and biodegradable

Recycled Knit Beanies
Made from 100% GRS certified recycled polyester, Beechfield’s latest additions to its Recycled headwear collection are created using post-consumer plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfill or the ocean. Using recycled polyester yarn also helps minimise waste product and reduces the use of oil-based raw materials.

Focusing on best-selling styles, Beechfield has introduced the B44R Recycled Original Pull-On Beanie, a classic mid-length design offering all the quality and comfort of the original B44 pull-on beanie. The B45R Recycled Original Cuffed Beanie is a circular knitted, soft ribbed style with minimal detailing and a simple turn up – perfect for decoration. This warm and comfortable double layer beanie is the ideal conscious headwear choice for both every day and outdoor adventures.

B45R Recycled Original Cuffed Beanie – the ideal conscious choice for both everyday and outdoor adventures

A sustainable addition to the popular Beechfield Patch collection, the new B445R Recycled Original Patch Beanie is a breathable double layer knit headwear design that includes a simple cuff with a cotton twill patch, providing ample space for branding and decoration.

The new Patch style is joined by the B450R Recycled Snowstar Beanie, which can be worn cuffed or slouched making it a truly versatile choice. This beanie’s double-layer knit locks in warmth, while a two-tone pom pom adds a subtle finishing detail.

B445R Recycled Original Patch Beanie – a sustainable addition to the popular Beechfield Patch collection.

Once reserved solely for workwear inspired looks, the mini fisherman beanie has evolved into a popular street style essential. The B43R Recycled Mini Fisherman Beanie is a mini pull-on style, featuring a double turn-up cuff. This popular street style design is the perfect sustainable and fashionable choice this season.

Also new, the comfortable and stylish B383R Harbour Beanie has an engineered crown and double cuff, which gives its silhouette a plush premium feel. The beanie’s ribbed knit fabric is made with at least 50% recycled polyester content making it an eco-conscious fashion-forward style.

The B43R Recycled Mini Fisherman Beanie – a popular street style design and the perfect sustainable and fashionable choice this season

Recycled Fleece Collection

Introducing Beechfield’s new Recycled Fleece Collection; favoured due to its quick drying, light weight and soft-feel properties.

The B243R Recycled Fleece Cuffed Beanie is an eco-conscious take on the popular B243, whilst the quick drying, lightweight B244R Recycled Fleece Pull-On Beanie is the perfect extra layer for the cooler seasons.

The B280R Recycled Fleece Snood features a contoured design for maximum coverage, while the highly versatile B282R Recycled Fleece Hood with an integrated face covering is perfect for keeping warmth in and the cold out for those extreme adventures.

Completing the collection are the short pile, lightweight B293R Recycled Fleece Scarf and the well-fitting and highly insulating B298R Recycled Fleece Gloves.

The new Recycled Fleece Collection – quick drying, lightweight and eco-conscious with soft-feel properties

