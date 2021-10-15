Based on the classic design of the Beechfield Original Headwear® B45, the new B45N Organic Cotton Original Cuffed Beanie is naturally sustainable and biodegradable and its breathable fabric is itch-free and cool to the skin.

The new B52N Organic Cotton Waffle Beanie is soft, comfortable, and also skin friendly, with a double layered design featuring an easy to decorate turn up cuff and a snug unisex fit.

Complementing the existing Snowstar® collection, the B450N Organic Cotton Snowstar Beanie, in a double-layer, breathable organic cotton knit, is warm in winter and cool in spring. With its classic colour palette and self-coloured pom pom, this is a perfect headwear style for any multi-seasonal wardrobe.

All new Organic headwear styles are manufactured from 100% organically-sourced Control Union Certified cotton.