The new B52N Organic Cotton Waffle Beanie is soft, comfortable, and also skin friendly, with a double layered design featuring an easy to decorate turn up cuff and a snug unisex fit.
Complementing the existing Snowstar® collection, the B450N Organic Cotton Snowstar Beanie, in a double-layer, breathable organic cotton knit, is warm in winter and cool in spring. With its classic colour palette and self-coloured pom pom, this is a perfect headwear style for any multi-seasonal wardrobe.
All new Organic headwear styles are manufactured from 100% organically-sourced Control Union Certified cotton.
Focusing on best-selling styles, Beechfield has introduced the B44R Recycled Original Pull-On Beanie, a classic mid-length design offering all the quality and comfort of the original B44 pull-on beanie. The B45R Recycled Original Cuffed Beanie is a circular knitted, soft ribbed style with minimal detailing and a simple turn up – perfect for decoration. This warm and comfortable double layer beanie is the ideal conscious headwear choice for both every day and outdoor adventures.
The new Patch style is joined by the B450R Recycled Snowstar Beanie, which can be worn cuffed or slouched making it a truly versatile choice. This beanie’s double-layer knit locks in warmth, while a two-tone pom pom adds a subtle finishing detail.
Also new, the comfortable and stylish B383R Harbour Beanie has an engineered crown and double cuff, which gives its silhouette a plush premium feel. The beanie’s ribbed knit fabric is made with at least 50% recycled polyester content making it an eco-conscious fashion-forward style.
Introducing Beechfield’s new Recycled Fleece Collection; favoured due to its quick drying, light weight and soft-feel properties.
The B243R Recycled Fleece Cuffed Beanie is an eco-conscious take on the popular B243, whilst the quick drying, lightweight B244R Recycled Fleece Pull-On Beanie is the perfect extra layer for the cooler seasons.
The B280R Recycled Fleece Snood features a contoured design for maximum coverage, while the highly versatile B282R Recycled Fleece Hood with an integrated face covering is perfect for keeping warmth in and the cold out for those extreme adventures.
Completing the collection are the short pile, lightweight B293R Recycled Fleece Scarf and the well-fitting and highly insulating B298R Recycled Fleece Gloves.
