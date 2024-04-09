Machine manufacturer Sublistar has launched the DTF Intelligent Automated Heat Press Carousel.

“This machine is designed to meet the bulk printing needs of apparel manufacturers and can be used for a wide range of applications, including heat stamping, polyethylene film, DTF transfer paper and heat sublimation paper,” the company reported.

Features include a programmable touchscreen, automatic film release, automatic heat pressing, automatic film tearing, and automatic clothes heat pressing.

It has a high-precision, 3cm solid aluminium heat plate that promises uniform heating along with a “high-quality, hot stamping effect”.

Sublistar is distributed in the UK by Midwest.

www.subli-star.com