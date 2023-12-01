New arrivals at Fruit of the Loom in 2024

The iconic brand is updating its range with four fresh new colours, which will be adding to the already diverse range of colours available at Fruit of the Loom.

Another new arrival: two high-quality basics made of 100% ring-spun cotton. In the new year, the new Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts will be the new go-to piece for stylish, comfy unisex looks with extra leg freedom. Meanwhile, boys and girls can look forward to the new Kids Iconic 195 T – for bright, colourful outfits in outstanding quality.