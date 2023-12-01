New arrivals at Fruit of the Loom in 2024
Fruit of the Loom is ringing in 2024 with two exciting pieces of news
The iconic brand is updating its range with four fresh new colours, which will be adding to the already diverse range of colours available at Fruit of the Loom.
Another new arrival: two high-quality basics made of 100% ring-spun cotton. In the new year, the new Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts will be the new go-to piece for stylish, comfy unisex looks with extra leg freedom. Meanwhile, boys and girls can look forward to the new Kids Iconic 195 T – for bright, colourful outfits in outstanding quality.
Meet the fresh new Fruit colours
New year, even more colours to choose from at Fruit of the Loom: to mark the change of year, the brand is presenting four new trend colours that will be available on selected T-shirt styles from the Iconic Collection:
• Desert Sand: This soft beige tone is reminiscent of pale desert sand and is perfect for everyone that loves understated sand tones.
• Cranberry: Intense and glowing – anyone who likes the occasional eye-catcher will love this latest berry tone.
• Mountain Blue: The new colour tone stands out thanks to its strong presence and is great as a colourful spring accent alongside white.
• College Green: This green tone is living up to its reputation as the colour of nature: Combined with pale colour tones, it produces a sporty, cool look that is perfect for spring.
Stylish and comfortable: the new Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts
From January 2024, the high-quality Iconic Collection from Fruit of the Loom will be updated with the Iconic 195 Jersey Shorts in a unisex style: 100% ring-spun cotton and a fabric weight of 195 gsm ensure excellent finishing results. An elasticated waistband with a cord and side pockets rounds off the look of the shorts perfectly.
High-quality and colourful: the new Kids Iconic 195 T
A must in every spring range: we are talking, of course, about high-quality T-shirts made of 100% combed, ring-spun cotton. In this spirit, Fruit of the Loom is expanding its selection in 2024 to include the new Kids Iconic 195 T.
This short-sleeved T-shirt boasts a fabric weight of 195 gsm. It has a classic cut, making it a great unisex piece for boys and girls. Featuring a round, rib knit neckline made of cotton and a full-length, shoulder-to-shoulder neckband.