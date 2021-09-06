A new app has been released to allow decorators to gather, graph and understand their daily production data.

The new Production Tracker has been developed by Marshall Atkinson, a consultant in workflow, process and the decorated apparel industry, with technology software specialist Grid.

It will be available for download via both Google Play and the App Store.

Marshall said: “Never before has it been easier to obtain your day-to-day production data and instantly get it in a format that allows you to jump in and make production decisions and changes to maximise your efficiency.”

Previously, businesses would have to manually track the production data with a paper form and then enter their KPIs into a spreadsheet or pivot table.

“Now, this happens all in real time and can be accessed live,” Marshall explained. “This is the speedometer for your shop floor that is so truly needed.

“They say you can’t manage what you don’t measure, and now that is even easier for shops to build better controls in their shop.”

Udit Poddar, CEO of Grid and the team responsible for the development of the app, said: “We’ve been working in multiple industries and over 5,000 users around the globe to solve the challenges of operational data collection and management.

“Operational excellence is always a result of expertise and speed of information discovery.”

Grid is a specialist in “no-code” technology which allows app software to be created through graphical user interfaces and configuration instead of traditional computer programming with code.

“We are excited to combine our technology and Marshall Atkinson’s expertise to launch Production Tracker for decorators around the globe and bring no-code digitisation to the industry,” Udit added.

The Production Tracker app is free for the first month, and the team at Grid will assist decorators completely with set-up.

The basic plan is $50 (about £36) per month and is available for one admin and up to 30 daily users to track their progress and work.

To learn more or get signed up, visit workongrid/production-tracker.com.