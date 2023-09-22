Sabur has launched its SD70-3 DTF printer. It features three printheads for exceptional graphic output, a wider printing width of up to 600mm, Ergosoft Rip software and a printing speed of 8m²/hour.

“The new three-head solution combines CMYK + white with fluorescent inks, light cyan and light magenta to increase print quality alongside widening the colour gamut with the addition of fluorescent colours,” explained Aaron Burton, Sabur digital development director.

“This solution is an excellent production DTF printer offering users additional benefits over other models currently on the market. All of this comes fully supported by Sabur’s in-house engineering support team and field engineers.”

