Result Clothing has announced that a selection of its garments can now be washed at 60°C.

The Apex Pocket Polo Shirt (R312X), Junior Microfleece Jacket (R114J) and Women’s Printable Softshell (R231F) are amongst the garments that have been tested and passed for suitability in a 60°C wash.

The company’s in-house tests monitored the garments for possible delamination, distortion, shrinkage and colour run when washed at 60°C, which it says is “the ideal wash temperature for killing bacteria”.