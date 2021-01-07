Neutral has announced it has purchased 30,000sq metres of the Amazon Rainforest.

Partnering with the Randers Rainforest’s Wildlife Foundation, the Fairtrade and organic cotton clothing and accessories brand said it purchased the land in Bigai, Ecuador, as a unique Christmas gift to its customers.

“The species richness makes this area special,” explains Tracy Richards, country manager for UK and Ireland at Neutral.

“Bigai borders the Sumaco Galeras National Park, where the eastern slopes of the Andes meet the hot, humid rainforest — this creates ideal conditions for speciation, and thus makes Bigai a veritable treasure chest of fauna and flora, and a hotspot for biodiversity.

“There are no humans living in Bigai, only lots of amazing nature. However, to the south of the area are fields of cocoa and coffee plants, and forest is being cleared for cattle, so it is important to conserve the rainforest — there are frequent patrols of the rainforest to keep away poachers and any other unwanted visitors.

“This is something that the Neutral team are passionate about, and aim to purchase more each year.”

www.neutral.com