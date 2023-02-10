Sustainable clothing manufacturer Neutral has unveiled its latest collection which features garments made with cotton waste from its own production.

The collection, called Recycled Cotton, is described as high-quality basic wear, comprising 60% cotton waste from production and 40% recycled polyester made of plastic waste collected in India. It features T-shirts, polo shirts and twill bags.

They carry Oeko-Tex certification, meaning they were made with no harmful chemicals, and are made solely on renewable energy like other Neutral garments.

The fabric, manufactured by Neutral in India, is made by separating the cotton offcuts by colour at the production tables. It is then shredded into crude fibre which is mixed with the recycled polyester and re-spun into new yarn.

The Recycled Cotton products are part of the wider 2023 Neutral Certified Collection of premium clothing for men, women and children. Overall, it features 12 new styles for 2023 as well as new colours.

New accessories include its Bucket Hat, Interlock Beanie and Tube Scarf. Its Recycled Performance wear, made 100% from post-consumer plastic bottles, has added new colourful styles of long-sleeve T-shirt, children’s T-shirt, and shorts.

Neutral’s label-free Tiger Collection, made 100% with cotton from farms converting to organic, has expanded with the addition of new styles of women’s T-shirt, children’s T-shirt and twill bag.

www.neutral.com