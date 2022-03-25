“The back logo has approx. 38,000 stitches and took around 58 minutes to embroider, while the front logo is approx. 8,217 stitches and took 13 minutes to complete,” explained Rob Smith, owner of Southwest Customised Clothing.

Using its Brother PR670e six-needle embroidery machine with threads from Madeira UK, the company decorated Fruit of the Loom T-shirts and Sol’s body warmers, plus hoodies and sweats from Just Hoods by AWDis.

www.facebook.com/southwestcustomisedclothing