Neil Jheinga is taking part in a boxing match next month to raise money for Cancer Research.
The sales director at Absolute Apparel will be competing at the Ultra White Colour Boxing (UWCB) event on 22 July at the Wolverhampton Racecourse.
For eight weeks before the event he is training two days a week with UWCB and another day with a personal trainer. “Training consists of cardio work for 30 minutes a session then stance, technique and spar training for the other 30 minutes,” explained Neil.
“Honestly, it’s the toughest training I have ever done. I generally try to go to the gym four days a week and two weeks of this training has shed pounds off my weight. Literal steam is coming off my body after one of these sessions.”
It will be the second time Neil has boxed for charity. “Last time I took part it was heart-warming to see the generosity from people in my life and from the industry as a while.
“In the end I managed to raise £2,488 for Cancer Research and was the top fundraiser for Wolverhampton.
“Unfortunately, I lost out with a technical knockout in the final round.
“But a great night regardless as the effort everyone put into their eight weeks, the camaraderie afterwards and the money raised makes it all special.”
He is, he admitted, still very nervous despite it being his second time taking part in the event: “No matter how many times you get punched in the face, it doesn’t mean you are ready for it!”
All money raised by Neil is going to Cancer Research. “Unfortunately, I don’t think there is a single person who hasn’t been affected by cancer, either personally or with someone they know. My grandfather died of cancer when I was 18 and wonder what life would be like to have him still here. To see how we have all grown, to be there when I got married and see my kids now.
“Friends I have today are being diagnosed with several forms of cancer, which strikes a different chord as you always assume you are invincible at this younger age. It feels like every year we are losing someone to this disease, but we are seeing how funding into research is making a change and it’s through efforts like this that research can continue.”
To sponsor Neil, go to www.justgiving.com/