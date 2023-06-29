Neil Jheinga is taking part in a boxing match next month to raise money for Cancer Research.

The sales director at Absolute Apparel will be competing at the Ultra White Colour Boxing (UWCB) event on 22 July at the Wolverhampton Racecourse.

For eight weeks before the event he is training two days a week with UWCB and another day with a personal trainer. “Training consists of cardio work for 30 minutes a session then stance, technique and spar training for the other 30 minutes,” explained Neil.

“Honestly, it’s the toughest training I have ever done. I generally try to go to the gym four days a week and two weeks of this training has shed pounds off my weight. Literal steam is coming off my body after one of these sessions.”

It will be the second time Neil has boxed for charity. “Last time I took part it was heart-warming to see the generosity from people in my life and from the industry as a while.