The artwork was designed by myself and Mark from NC Electrical Services, and then digitised by Digitizing.Me, explains Lee Stewart, joint owner of Lotem Graphics.

“The company has had several orders, but this particular embroidery was for a run of three fleeces — it took a long time to run, but the finish was worth it.”

Lotem Graphics decorated ProRTX’s Pro Fleece (RX402) and Beechfield’s Original Pull-On Beanie (BB44) on its Barudan BENT embroidery machine, using Kingstar thread and backing from TC Threads.

www.instagram.com/lotemgraphics