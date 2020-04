Direct Print & Promotions in Sheffield is asking the public to show their support and help raise funds for the NHS with its #NationalHeroService pin badge campaign.

Featuring the #NationalHeroService slogan, the blue and white pin badges are made from hard, polished enamel and supplied with a rubber backer for added safety.

The company, which provides branded promotional items and clothing, said that 100% of profits from the pin badges will go directly to NHS Charities Together.

www.directprintuk.co.uk