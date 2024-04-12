Nathan Swinson-Bullough has been named as vice-president of trade association Fespa UK to work alongside its new president, Paul Noble.

Nathan is managing director of Leeds-based wide-format print manufacturer Imageco. He has championed sustainability in the print industry, including involvement in Make it Happen’s Sustainability Bootcamp industry workshops.

He said: “I am very proud to be named vice-president of Fespa UK. I have worked with the team for a long time and have admired the work they have done to provide opportunities for the print community both in the UK and Europe. I am excited to work with the team to continue Fespa UK’s legacy well into the future.”

Suzi Ward, managing director of Fespa UK, added: “I am thrilled that Nathan will be stepping up to vice-president. He has been such a positive influence since joining the board, helping guide the association with our Sustainability and Next Generation initiatives.

“Nathan puts 100% into his role on the board and I have no doubt that this will continue when he becomes vice-president. I am really looking forward to seeing what the next few years bring and what we can achieve in association with the board’s support.”

His appointment comes as Paul Noble steps up from vice-president to president of Fespa UK, taking over from Nicole Spencer, managing director at RMC Digital Print, a trade supplier of large-format print and signage solutions.

Paul has spent most of his career at Specialised Canvas, the Chesterfield-based contract sewing factory that supplies custom-made textile products and repairs.

He said: “I’m delighted to have taken the chair as Fespa UK association president. Thanks to Nicole Spencer for helping to steer the association through some tough years.

“We have a wonderful team led by Suzi Ward who is doing a huge amount to champion the causes of print and Jay Burfield who is getting recognition by the global board for the pioneering work he is doing to bring through our next generation of print and graphics specialists.”

Fespa UK represents graphics, signage and specialist printers, part of the network of 38 national trade associations globally that make up Fespa.

