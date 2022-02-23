Involution, the Leeds-based branded workwear specialist, has appointed Nathan Cookson as its new operations director.

He previously held the position of strategic development manager at the company, working alongside department heads and directors to maximise the output and efficiencies of the business.

Since joining Involution, Nathan has been integral in the company growth and innovation plans including increasing turnover by 250%, 30 new staff hires, capital investment of £1.3 million and 700% physical expansion.

Involution, which was founded in 1999, has ambitious targets to achieve by 2025. Under Nathan’s management, it will be striving to double its production capacity and increase sales by 83% from £3.6 million to £6.6 million.

Michael Ainsworth, founder and managing director, said: “Nathan has been committed and driven since he joined. Integral in ‘moving the cogs’, he has had the vision and ability to get Involution where it is today, and his forward-thinking approach has allowed Involution to innovate and thrive during a time where many have struggled.”

Tim Rahill, co-owner and sales director, added: “This is a well-deserved promotion and reflects the significance and impact Nathan brings to our company.

“Now is not the time to stand still as we embark on our next stage, striving for new and bold ideas. With his wealth of experience and appetite for enterprise, we look forward to Nathan embracing this next phase of innovation for our strong growth trajectory.”

Nathan said: “We’re at an exciting stage of the business with impressive plans for the future. I’m looking forward to working alongside Michael and Tim to grow and digitally transform Involution.

“We’re making significant changes within the industry and although we have achieved a lot over this period, we have barely scratched the surface, and this is extremely exciting.”

Located in north-west Leeds, Involution offers a one-stop shop for staff uniform, promotional clothing, merchandise and other print services.

