When Images visited Sheffield-based Direct Print & Promotions in 2022, the company had just moved into new premises and was in the process of bringing all of its embroidery, screen print and sublimation printing work in-house.

During our visit, James Smith, who set up the business with his dad, Alex, in 2014, also reported that the company had moved away from its paper printing roots as its garment decoration order book had continued to grow and that he was toying with the idea of changing the business name to better reflect its current focus.

However, as he commented at the time, “We’ve been trading as Direct Print for so many years and that’s how people know you so it’s a scary task to start thinking about changing the name or the brand!”

When we learned that in mid-January this year James had overcome his reservations and gone ahead with the rebranding, relaunching the company as We Do Workwear, we were keen to set up a return visit to find out what is involved in rebranding a garment decoration business, what James and Alex have learned from the exercise, and, most importantly, whether it has been a success!

So, how did it go? “It was scary!” James confirms. “It was taking quite a big leap of faith.”