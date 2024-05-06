We Do Workwear’s James Smith talks about the company’s recent rebranding and its preparations for further growth
When Images visited Sheffield-based Direct Print & Promotions in 2022, the company had just moved into new premises and was in the process of bringing all of its embroidery, screen print and sublimation printing work in-house.
During our visit, James Smith, who set up the business with his dad, Alex, in 2014, also reported that the company had moved away from its paper printing roots as its garment decoration order book had continued to grow and that he was toying with the idea of changing the business name to better reflect its current focus.
However, as he commented at the time, “We’ve been trading as Direct Print for so many years and that’s how people know you so it’s a scary task to start thinking about changing the name or the brand!”
When we learned that in mid-January this year James had overcome his reservations and gone ahead with the rebranding, relaunching the company as We Do Workwear, we were keen to set up a return visit to find out what is involved in rebranding a garment decoration business, what James and Alex have learned from the exercise, and, most importantly, whether it has been a success!
So, how did it go? “It was scary!” James confirms. “It was taking quite a big leap of faith.”
Too good to be true
Once James had taken the decision to press ahead with the rebranding, the process took over 12 months, starting with the challenge of finding a name that was not already in use or registered as a domain.
“We came up with loads of names that had already been taken, but one day I just thought, ‘What do we do? We do workwear’, and to my surprise that was available. I instantly bought the domain name, but sat on it, thinking about it and doing trademark searches and different variations as it seemed too good to be true.”
We Do Workwear is a trading name of Direct Print & Promotions but, to avoid future clashes, it is also registered as a dormant limited company.
James enlisted a freelance designer to come up with the new logo and colour scheme accompanied by brand guidelines.
“We wanted it to look timeless as we didn’t want to be rebranding again in a few years,” James says. The rebranding extends throughout the business, including We Do Workwear’s van’s livery and even its numberplate, ‘CA11 WDW’ – ‘Call We Do Workwear’.
