The owner of Nails Actually is an old friend of mine that has set up her own business and was in need of workwear, explained Karen Osborne, director at Signs and Display.

“The logo sparked a bit of interest, as it’s quite different.”

Signs and Display decorated a variety of workwear garments and accessories, all supplied by PenCarrie, using its Melco EMT16 embroidery machines supplied by Amaya Sales UK.

The garments included Pro RTX polo shirts, Premier Workwear’s Domain Bib Apron (PR127), Westford Mill’s EarthAware Organic Marina Tote (W850), Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (BB45) and Orn Clothing’s Owl Hooded Sweatshirt (1280), plus the Premium Hoodie (W72) and Peach Finish Pullover Hoodie (W29PF) from Cottonridge.

www.signsanddisplay.co.uk

