Telford Exotic Zoo has been helped by a donation of branded uniforms from custom clothing and personalised workwear supplier MyWorkwear.
After closing and losing its site because of Covid-19, the zoo was finally able to reopen in a new location this weekend, with new uniforms for its 100-strong team of staff and volunteers.
MyWorkwear, based in Telford, provided polo shirts and T-shirts in a forest green with embroidered branding, complementing the zoo’s brand colours and new logo.
Previously in Priorslee, the zoo has opened in Telford Town Park thanks to support from volunteers, Telford & Wrekin Council and MyWorkwear.
MyWorkwear’s managing director, James Worthington, said: “We were aware of the sad closure of this much-loved zoo during the pandemic so when they approached us about new uniforms for their volunteers we were obviously more than happy to help.
“The new uniform will ensure the team will be easily identified by all visitors at their re-opening and beyond.”
Scott Adams, owner of the Exotic Zoo, added: “I find it hard to put into words what the last 18 months have been like, from losing our home to facing the issues of a pandemic. It had been an enormous challenge but also heartwarming to see such support.
“We couldn’t have been more grateful to MyWorkwear when they came to our rescue with the fabulous new uniforms for our staff and 85 volunteers.”
The zoo is home to all kinds of animals including macaws, owls, chattering lories, marmosets, armadillos, meerkats, wallabies, red and silver foxes, lemurs, cobras, pythons, crocodiles, bugs and other insects.