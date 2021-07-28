Telford Exotic Zoo has been helped by a donation of branded uniforms from custom clothing and personalised workwear supplier MyWorkwear.

After closing and losing its site because of Covid-19, the zoo was finally able to reopen in a new location this weekend, with new uniforms for its 100-strong team of staff and volunteers.

MyWorkwear, based in Telford, provided polo shirts and T-shirts in a forest green with embroidered branding, complementing the zoo’s brand colours and new logo.

Previously in Priorslee, the zoo has opened in Telford Town Park thanks to support from volunteers, Telford & Wrekin Council and MyWorkwear.