MyWorkwear has supported the launch of a new fundraising event by Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The custom clothing and personalised workwear supplier has produced bags for the charity’s ‘Midsummer Walk’, which will see those involved walk 75 miles throughout June to raise funds for the children’s hospice.

The 75 miles is the equivalent of a journey from Conwy Castle in North Wales to the Hope House offices in Oswestry, Shropshire.

“We were approached by Hope House, who was looking for a business to help them with the event,” explained James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear.

“Obviously, we were more than happy to add our support and have produced goody bags for all those who are raising money for this fabulous charity.”

“This year has been hard for many charities, but it’s important for us to continue to fundraise so we can help all those in need,” added Bekki Fardoe, assistant area fundraiser for Hope House.

“We are thrilled to have had the support of MyWorkwear this year, and I am sure our fundraisers are going to love their MidSummer Walk bags.”

