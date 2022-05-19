Shropshire-based workwear specialist MyWorkwear has today pledged to help fight dementia by making Race Against Dementia its nominated charity.

The team selected a dementia charity in memory of the company’s founder, Mike Worthington, who died last year after developing dementia with Lewy bodies.

MyWorkwear was introduced to Race Against Dementia – founded by Formula One champion Sir Jackie Stewart – by one of its partners, motorsport marketing company Kiltads.

The team at MyWorkwear felt there was a “strong synergy” with the charity as the business supplies the manufacturing, engineering and automotive industries and sponsors the University of Wolverhampton Racing (UWR) team.

Mike’s son, James Worthington, who is managing director of MyWorkwear, said: “With the first anniversary of my father’s death falling during Dementia Action Week this week, we felt this was an ideal time to announce our intentions to support Race Against Dementia and help in the fight against this horrific disease.

“Having grown from the small manufacturing company my father started in 1976, it is humbling to be able to now support this charity and help in finding a cure for the disease that took him from his loving family.

“We hope that with all the fundraising for research into the disease, there will be one day in the future when other families won’t have to face the heartbreak of seeing their loved one’s sense of reality and dignity stolen from them.”

Race Against Dementia (RAD) was founded by three-time Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart in response to his wife Helen’s dementia diagnosis.

Over 50 million people worldwide have dementia today with a new person diagnosed every three seconds. Race Against Dementia raises and allocates money to research into a prevention or cure for dementia.

It currently funds and supports 11 post-doctoral early-career dementia researchers through the RAD Fellowship Programme.

RAD encourages collaboration with forward-thinking teams in Formula One, as well as other innovative organisations, to bring the dynamic attitude, dedication and agility of Grand Prix teamwork to drive results in dementia research.

In response to today’s announcement, Bridget Barker, CEO of Race Against Dementia, said: “We are delighted to be supported by MyWorkwear in our race to find a prevention or cure for this terrible disease.

“Thanks to help from businesses such as MyWorkwear, Race Against Dementia has been able to commit a further £500,000 to dementia research this year and is delighted to announce a third call for Race Against Dementia-Alzheimer’s Research UK [ARUK] Fellows, with the intention of co-funding two further fellowships with ARUK, commencing in 2023.”

MyWorkwear, based in Telford, has supported businesses across the UK with their workwear and uniforms for nearly 50 years. During those years, it has helped numerous local and national charities but decided it was time to have a specific nominated charity.

Dementia Action Week is Alzheimer’s Society’s biggest and longest running awareness campaign, running this year from 16 to 22 May.

www.raceagainstdementia.com

www.myworkwear.co.uk