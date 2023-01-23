MyWorkwear has announced a new fundraising challenge, the RADical Rogues Rally, after renewing its pledge to help fight dementia by supporting charity Race Against Dementia.

The new RADIcal Rogues Rally will see super, sports and classic cars tour four different routes in Wales: the Dragons Spine, Snowdon to Anglesey, Anglesey itself and the Brecon Beacons to South West Coast route – adding up to over 500 miles.

Taking place from 19 to 22 May, it has been created after last year’s CannonBawz Challenge where a group of drivers including MyWorkwear managing director James Worthington raised over £6,000 for Race Against Dementia.

It was chosen as the Telford-based company’s nominated charity for the second year running as it is close to everyone’s heart after founder Mike Worthington passed away from dementia with Lewy Bodies in 2021.

James said: “After losing my father to dementia, I was moved to support the fight against this terrible disease and I am determined to raise as much money as possible for Race Against Dementia.

“The RADical Rogues Rally will hopefully act as a strong start to our fundraising and beat our total from last year. We hope it will also be an event that will grow in the future.”

A number of other Race Against Dementia supporters from the area have already signed up to join the event. John Race, paint facility and technical lead at Charge Cars and one of MyWorkwear’s customers, is undertaking the challenge, James’s co-driver, in support of his own father who has been diagnosed with early-stage dementia.

They will be joined by other MyWorkwear customers: Phil Stanley, owner of TWP Group; Steve Wood, castings operations director at Bridge Aluminium; and HCM Engineering’s managing director Simon Hanson, who lost his father to dementia. Tony Sartorius, managing director of Alucast, will also be joining the RADical Rogues in May.

Race Against Dementia (RAD) was founded by three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart in response to his wife Helen’s dementia diagnosis. Over 50 million people worldwide have dementia today with a new person diagnosed every three seconds.

