Uniform and workwear specialist MyWorkwear has rebranded as part of its new investment programme to help double its sales within the next five-years.

The Telford-based company, which employs around 20 people, has invested around £35K so far this year, plus investment in recruiting new staff, and said the investment will help it to expand its production capacity by around 40%, in order to reach its five-year sales target.

MyWorkwear has refreshed its branding with a new logo and re-launched its website as part of the investment, which will also focus on increased staffing, equipment, technology and marketing.

The company said it has already invested substantially in machinery, with the purchase of a number of additional embroidery and print machines, and is also updating its computer and telephone systems.

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear, commented: “We recognise that we need to keep investing in our business in order to meet the challenges of today’s business world, even more so after the year we have all faced in 2020.

“When my father founded the firm 44 years ago in the town, he started with a handful of colleagues producing coveralls for Halfords. Things have most definitely moved on since then, with us now offering over 6,000 different products, but we still continue to focus on the same quality and customer service. We hope this new investment will help to continue this expansion.

“Understandably, we are thrilled about the changes, and look forward to 2021 with great anticipation. We are continually looking at ways we can support business in Shropshire and the local community, especially in these current difficult times.

“It is an exciting time for our business, but we hope the investment and new jobs will make a difference to the wider local community as well.”

www.myworkwear.co.uk