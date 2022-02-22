MyWorkwear has been named a “Manufacturing Hero” by the Made In Group which champions manufacturers across the Midlands and Yorkshire.

At an event in Cosmo Bonsor in Wolverhampton earlier this month, the award was presented to James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear which is based in Telford.

The Made In Group’s awards were established to celebrate manufacturers who have demonstrated strength in a time of crisis and to recognise the achievements of those who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

Worthington said: “We are honoured to have been identified as a Manufacturing Hero. The last two years have been tough for many businesses including those in manufacturing.

“We truly appreciate being acknowledged for our efforts in the industry and our support to other manufacturers throughout the pandemic.”

The award was presented by the Made in Group’s chairman, Lord Whitby, and was specially commissioned from Thomas Fattorini, a 195-year-old jewellery and trophy manufacturer in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

With over 40 years of experience, MyWorkwear supplies personalised workwear and uniforms across the UK from its 6,500 sqft premises in Shropshire, embroidering and printing over 5,000 garments per week.

www.myworkwear.co.uk

www.madeingroup.madeinthemidlands.com