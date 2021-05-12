MyWorkwear has supported Great Ormond Street Hospital in saying thank you to its staff by producing customised fleeces for the frontline workers.

“We were approached by Great Ormond Street, who were looking to say thank you to their team for all their hard work over the difficult last year — obviously, we were more than happy to help,” explained James Worthington, managing director of the custom clothing and personalised workwear supplier.

“We worked with one of our key suppliers, Portwest, to produce personalised fleeces for the team.

“Great Ormond Street Hospital chose a navy fleece to coordinate with their uniforms, and added the GOSH logo and staff member name so they could be easily identified by colleagues, patients and visitors.”

“This year has obviously been hard for most people, and as frontline workers I wanted to treat my team to some warm fleeces,” added Joanna Hawes, a staff member of the anaesthetic team at GOSH.

“I approached MyWorkwear, hoping they would be able to support my campaign to say thank you. I was so pleased they were willing to help, and the staff members are thrilled with the fleeces they have received.”

