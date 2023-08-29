MyWorkwear has added to its team with three new appointments: Becky Homersley has joined the company as marketing manager, Julie Sale takes on the role of business development manager and Tara Payne-Mcloughlin becomes account manager.

Becky brings more than a decade of marketing and PR experience to her new role and she will focus on further extending the brand’s reach through both online and offline marketing.

Julie has more than 20 years’ sales experience and will concentrate on increasing the customer base, bringing new clients on board, while Tara, who also has over 20 years’ sales experience, will work with existing customers on their accounts.

James Worthington, co-managing director of MyWorkwear, said he’s thrilled to welcome the three new recruits. “Their wealth of experience and enthusiasm will take our sales and marketing efforts to new heights enabling us to help even more businesses with their workwear needs.”

Other recent changes have seen Gayle Parker promoted to the role of commercial director after four years with the company and Lauren Chandler take on the role of sales office manager with responsibility for the internal sales team.

